Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stock Declined While Eagle Global Advisors Raised Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position by $23.25 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 120.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 889,925 shares traded or 31.52% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.95. About 1.52 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 22,514 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 10,997 shares. The New York-based Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,755 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd invested in 0.03% or 81,928 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.2% or 108,041 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv holds 29,869 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Lc has invested 0.2% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.52% or 110,215 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc owns 1,428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 215 shares. Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 195 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 209,249 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 41,791 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson invested in 0.21% or 82,614 shares.