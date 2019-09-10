Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake Upped by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Value Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 8.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.99 million, up from 5.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 843,389 shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 286,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 251,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49M, down from 538,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $116.32. About 10.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55 billion for 12.02 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 108,506 shares to 232,757 shares, valued at $22.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 14,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Evo Pmts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank owns 97,101 shares. Tctc Llc reported 1.96% stake. Howe And Rusling Incorporated invested 2.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cetera Advsrs Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 76,212 shares. Ulysses Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.41% or 45,000 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc invested in 2.5% or 176,503 shares. L & S reported 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 8.30 million shares. Moreover, Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt has 1.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,342 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 121,829 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Connable Office has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 89,318 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 2.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,558 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.