Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Share Value Declined While Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lifted by $7.18 Million Its Position; Tang Capital Management Lowered Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Stock Declined

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 420,596 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 512,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 3.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.67 million, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 459,001 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 EPS, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

