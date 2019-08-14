Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Share Price Declined While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Upped by $4.19 Million Its Stake; Troy Asset Management LTD Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 300.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 298,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 398,526 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 99,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 591,772 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 18,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.53M, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “How Safe Is the Dividend of Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G CEO David Taylor pushes for board diversity (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Procter & Gamble While You Can? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,394 shares. New York-based Iat Reinsurance Ltd has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 75,678 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va reported 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 965,474 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 15,060 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Limited Liability accumulated 5,198 shares. Northside Mgmt accumulated 0.45% or 10,898 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 2,580 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Comm Bank & Trust has 1.28M shares. The Massachusetts-based Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Motco has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 318,170 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.