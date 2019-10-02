Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments; Berkley W R Com (WRB) Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Upped Stake

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 29,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 89,189 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88M, up from 59,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.75. About 191,270 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 79,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.15 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 323,983 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (NYSE:SIX) by 7,095 shares to 76,721 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nintendo Co Ltd Adr(8 Cnv Into 1 Ord)Npv (NTDOY) by 411,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,309 shares, and cut its stake in Appian Corp Cl A.