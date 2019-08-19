Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Market Value Declined While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake by $22.58 Million; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $981,327 as Stock Declined

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 9,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 110,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 101,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $95.73. About 2.06 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 94.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 132,746 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 13,290 shares to 19,606 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 42,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,626 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Newfocus Fincl Group Inc Limited Liability owns 3.37% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 61,781 shares. Moreover, Advisors Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.42% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt invested in 1.34% or 62,170 shares. Sun Life holds 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 1,359 shares. 14,025 were accumulated by S&T Bank & Trust Pa. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has 379,650 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 121,603 shares. 3,876 were reported by Cwm Llc. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Heartland Consultants reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust reported 23,150 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,088 shares. Leisure Mngmt owns 0.91% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,867 shares. Crestwood Advisors Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,287 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Home Depot and Loweâ€™s Report This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Loweâ€™s Stock Can Resume Its Comeback, Analyst Says – Barron’s” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NYSE gives notice to Ferrellgas about low stock price – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) to Acquire Velocity Holdings for $442M, Plans to Expand in Williston Basin – StreetInsider.com” on October 23, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enable Midstream Partners Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enable Midstream to Participate in MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results, Increases Quarterly Common Unit Distribution – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO: Enable Midstream ‘Reasonably Valued’ – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.