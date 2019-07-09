Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Holder Spirit Of America Management Lowered Position as Stock Declined; Akre Capital Management Increased Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Valuation Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.8. About 643,650 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 594,808 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 699,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 1.87 million shares traded or 232.23% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “ENBL vs. EPD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” on October 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLPs: Differentiated Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “BMO: Enable Midstream ‘Reasonably Valued’ – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance – Business Wire” published on March 16, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $104.38 million for 14.77 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 880,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. 7,243 shares valued at $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22. $8.45 million worth of stock was sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18.