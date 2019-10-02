Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $1.82 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Ashmore Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 62,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 373,549 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.17M, down from 435,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.98. About 3.59M shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 280,218 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $121.83M for 10.35 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 147,500 shares to 262,500 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) by 135,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

