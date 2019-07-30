Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Decreased Its Stake by $394,800 as Market Value Declined; Align Technology (Call) (ALGN) Market Value Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $206.25 Million Its Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (Call) (ALGN) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 726,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, down from 876,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $196.05. About 3.15M shares traded or 174.69% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 32.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,041 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 86,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 1.68 million shares traded or 194.77% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL)

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $100.07 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.21M for 42.99 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.