Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $41.81 Million as Valuation Declined; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Diana Shipping (DSX) by $4.55 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 8.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.99 million, up from 5.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 140,169 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.035. About 22,747 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 1.36 million shares to 137,717 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 61,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.90M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.