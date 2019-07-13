Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Comparing side by side

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.77 N/A 1.13 12.40 QEP Resources Inc. 8 0.94 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enable Midstream Partners LP and QEP Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1% QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4%

Volatility and Risk

Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, QEP Resources Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP and QEP Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 QEP Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential is 9.46% at a $15.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of QEP Resources Inc. is $9.42, which is potential 33.43% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, QEP Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.2% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares and 0% of QEP Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of QEP Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enable Midstream Partners LP 1.81% 4.39% -10.58% -5.52% -7.33% 3.7% QEP Resources Inc. 3.77% -4.34% -4.58% -15.09% -40.14% 36.94%

For the past year Enable Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than QEP Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Enable Midstream Partners LP beats QEP Resources Inc.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.