Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) Comparison side by side

Since Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.77 N/A 1.13 12.40 MPLX LP 33 4.05 N/A 2.30 13.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enable Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP. MPLX LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Enable Midstream Partners LP. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1% MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MPLX LP on the other hand, has 1.23 beta which makes it 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, MPLX LP which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. MPLX LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 MPLX LP 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 9.46% for Enable Midstream Partners LP with consensus target price of $15.5. Competitively the consensus target price of MPLX LP is $37.8, which is potential 16.59% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MPLX LP seems more appealing than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of MPLX LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares. Competitively, MPLX LP has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enable Midstream Partners LP 1.81% 4.39% -10.58% -5.52% -7.33% 3.7% MPLX LP 1.16% -3.68% -7.51% -5.59% -10.23% 3.63%

For the past year Enable Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than MPLX LP.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors MPLX LP beats Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.