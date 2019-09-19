Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Comparison side by side

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.62 N/A 1.13 12.32 EnLink Midstream LLC 10 0.55 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1% EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s current beta is 1.23 and it happens to be 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enable Midstream Partners LP is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, EnLink Midstream LLC has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. EnLink Midstream LLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Enable Midstream Partners LP and EnLink Midstream LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 0 3 1 2.25

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 10.24% and an $14 average target price. On the other hand, EnLink Midstream LLC’s potential upside is 41.86% and its average target price is $12.2. Based on the data shown earlier, EnLink Midstream LLC is looking more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners LP, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares and 61.21% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares. 0.3% are Enable Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are EnLink Midstream LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96% EnLink Midstream LLC -4.67% -6.43% -13.36% -13.51% -40.19% 1.16%

For the past year Enable Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than EnLink Midstream LLC

Summary

Enable Midstream Partners LP beats EnLink Midstream LLC on 7 of the 10 factors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.