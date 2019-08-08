Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Contrasting side by side

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.64 N/A 1.13 12.32 Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 2.06 N/A 0.99 65.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enable Midstream Partners LP and Cheniere Energy Inc. Cheniere Energy Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enable Midstream Partners LP. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Enable Midstream Partners LP has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1% Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.23 beta. From a competition point of view, Cheniere Energy Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Enable Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP and Cheniere Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 27.47% and an $15.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enable Midstream Partners LP and Cheniere Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96% Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07%

For the past year Enable Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Cheniere Energy Inc.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.