EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Both EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 67.74M -0.11 0.00 Westwater Resources Inc. 3 0.00 1.75M -37.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EMX Royalty Corporation and Westwater Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 4,904,786,040.11% 0% 0% Westwater Resources Inc. 56,064,586.40% -151.6% -108.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EMX Royalty Corporation and Westwater Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.1% and 8.9%. About 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year EMX Royalty Corporation has 20.35% stronger performance while Westwater Resources Inc. has -47.14% weaker performance.

Summary

EMX Royalty Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Westwater Resources Inc.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.