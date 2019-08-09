EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EMX Royalty Corporation and Teck Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for EMX Royalty Corporation and Teck Resources Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Teck Resources Limited on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 63.74% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EMX Royalty Corporation and Teck Resources Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.1% and 73.7%. Insiders owned 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35% Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87%

For the past year EMX Royalty Corporation had bullish trend while Teck Resources Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors EMX Royalty Corporation.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.