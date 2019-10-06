EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nevsun Resources Ltd (:)

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and Nevsun Resources Ltd (:), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 67.74M -0.11 0.00 Nevsun Resources Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of EMX Royalty Corporation and Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EMX Royalty Corporation and Nevsun Resources Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 4,901,237,247.67% 0% 0% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EMX Royalty Corporation and Nevsun Resources Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.1% and 43.9%. EMX Royalty Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 13.94%. Competitively, 92.68% are Nevsun Resources Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

EMX Royalty Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nevsun Resources Ltd.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Africa. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The companyÂ’s principal assets include its 100% interest in the upper zone and 60.4% interest in the lower zone of the Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and its 60% owned Bisha mine in Eritrea. It also has two mineral exploration concessions and two prospecting concessions in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.