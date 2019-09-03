EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

This is a contrast between EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.99 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see EMX Royalty Corporation and Golden Minerals Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EMX Royalty Corporation and Golden Minerals Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company are owned by institutional investors. About 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Golden Minerals Company has 1.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35% Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26%

For the past year EMX Royalty Corporation was more bullish than Golden Minerals Company.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors EMX Royalty Corporation beats Golden Minerals Company.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.