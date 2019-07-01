EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.66 N/A 16.51 5.62

In table 1 we can see EMX Royalty Corporation and Arch Coal Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EMX Royalty Corporation and Arch Coal Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 47.6% 16.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares and 0% of Arch Coal Inc. shares. EMX Royalty Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 13.94%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 10.71% 9.74% 5.09% -5.34% 34.78% 9.73% Arch Coal Inc. -3.06% 6.9% 11.34% -1.69% 19.35% 11.69%

For the past year EMX Royalty Corporation has weaker performance than Arch Coal Inc.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors EMX Royalty Corporation.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.