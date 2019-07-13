EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 19 1.10 N/A 3.77 4.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EMX Royalty Corporation and Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 38.6% 20.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.8% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.1% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 10.71% 9.74% 5.09% -5.34% 34.78% 9.73% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. -0.7% -1.55% -3.9% -5.58% 2.56% 6.46%

For the past year EMX Royalty Corporation was more bullish than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors EMX Royalty Corporation.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.