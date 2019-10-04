EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Contrasting side by side

Both EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 67.74M -0.11 0.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 6 0.00 71.91M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EMX Royalty Corporation and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EMX Royalty Corporation and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 4,905,496,415.38% 0% 0% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 1,246,273,830.16% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year EMX Royalty Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors EMX Royalty Corporation.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.