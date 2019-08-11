EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.48 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates EMX Royalty Corporation and Golden Minerals Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EMX Royalty Corporation and Golden Minerals Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares and 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company shares. Insiders held roughly 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35% Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26%

For the past year EMX Royalty Corporation has stronger performance than Golden Minerals Company

Summary

EMX Royalty Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Golden Minerals Company.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.