Ems Capital LP Upped Position in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) as Share Value Declined; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $37.89 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 233,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.01M, up from 10.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 404,316 shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 399.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Salesforce before earnings, says bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Slack: Less Interesting As A Standalone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc has 1,681 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co invested 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Exchange Mgmt Inc owns 1.28% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 28,863 shares. Private Trust Na invested in 6,727 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation holds 173,619 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. California-based Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.43% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Blume Capital Mgmt holds 600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Ltd Llc has invested 2.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The California-based Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.72% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 44,840 were accumulated by Sit Investment Associates. 198,958 were reported by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).