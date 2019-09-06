Ems Capital LP Upped Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $459,240; Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Shareholder Bridger Management Increased Position

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 1,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 546,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.99 million, up from 545,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $290.46. About 3.18M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 310,234 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.56% or 497,003 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,588 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 39 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has 36,594 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 125 shares. Tanaka Inc reported 1,085 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc reported 1.11 million shares stake. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Everence Capital Mngmt reported 0.61% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jag Ltd accumulated 39,907 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Maplelane Ltd Liability reported 5.46% stake. United Asset Strategies holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,257 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 1,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 455,167 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il owns 10,839 shares.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 98,819 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $53.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 460,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,487 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

