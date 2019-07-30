Ems Capital LP Trimmed Its Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Valuation Rose; Sadoff Investment Management Stake In Duke Energy New (DUK) Was Has Increased

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 1.51M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 1.20 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moors And Cabot accumulated 0.47% or 79,618 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 39,134 shares. Blue Cap owns 5,201 shares. Beacon Financial Group has invested 1.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company stated it has 68,808 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 127,778 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 231,078 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). New York-based Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd owns 64,998 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 27,328 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Diversified Comm stated it has 3,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh owns 93,566 shares.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,371 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $47.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. Shares for $2.26M were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 90,649 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co owns 3.46M shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 139 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 44,365 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation invested in 1,001 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 465 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 1.47M shares. 63,314 are owned by Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Co. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Limited Liability reported 18,671 shares. Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.71% stake. Bank Of Mellon accumulated 3.00 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% or 70,581 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).