Ems Capital LP Trimmed Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $600,936 as Shares Rose; Northpointe Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $4.55 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 36,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,831 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 68,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.38. About 486,547 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $223.15. About 85,335 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

