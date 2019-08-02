Ems Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $395,008; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Trimmed Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 2,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 46,628 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38B, down from 48,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.65. About 4.64 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 398,766 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 41,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 5.17M shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 44,365 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc reported 2,842 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 130 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 302,072 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 3.73M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Advisory Service Network accumulated 4,510 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx owns 0.78% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 17,980 shares. Pension Ser reported 431,904 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Skylands Capital Limited Com holds 407,475 shares. 2,359 are owned by Middleton Ma. Sun Life Finance invested in 0.02% or 708 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Llc holds 26 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR had bought 350 shares worth $41,283.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. $2.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million on Tuesday, February 12. $17,779 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,356 shares to 10,550 shares, valued at $2.81B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petro (NYSE:OXY) by 6,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealthcare Group (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 404.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Inc holds 0.09% or 2,765 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Edge Cap Lp reported 0.84% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc invested in 11,818 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 1.06 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. New England Invest Retirement invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Regal Investment Advisors Lc has 0.48% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jag Capital Management Ltd Com has 3.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 119,216 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Ltd Liability Corp owns 627,482 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank, a Georgia-based fund reported 62,438 shares. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd has 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glenmede Na holds 15,412 shares. Notis reported 1,500 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp reported 398,014 shares.

