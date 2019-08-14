Ems Capital LP Trimmed Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $395,008; As Amphenol Corp. (APH) Valuation Declined, Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.24 Million

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.71M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (APH) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 13,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.24 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 1.72 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 33,500 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation has 0.29% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 38,849 are held by Northstar Advsrs Limited Company. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 89,074 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bartlett Com Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Foster Dykema Cabot And Comm Ma has invested 0.76% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). National Pension holds 365,003 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 3.34 million shares. 7,800 are owned by Gam Hldg Ag. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 87,325 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 681,961 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Co. Penobscot Inv Management reported 0.36% stake. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 126,091 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $198.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 710,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 25.29 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset One Ltd has 0.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 0.69% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 33,882 shares. Sageworth Trust owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cutler Cap Limited invested 2.71% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.32 million shares. Camarda Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Motco stated it has 1.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 350 shares. Tealwood Asset Management owns 32,860 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Ems Capital LP holds 0.03% or 2,726 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 43 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 0.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,741 shares. Global accumulated 7.27M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 23,420 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.