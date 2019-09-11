Ems Capital LP Trimmed Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Raised Its Stake by $906,750

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 7.42M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.32. About 2.31 million shares traded or 27.80% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,215 shares to 64,190 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,603 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) by 2,014 shares to 93,745 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

