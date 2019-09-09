Ems Capital LP Stake in American Tower New (AMT) Cut by $600,936; Matarin Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Evertec (EVTC) by $742,635

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31M shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 27,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The institutional investor held 396,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 368,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 411,113 shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 57,613 shares to 286,743 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olympic Steel Inc (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 106,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,708 shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Bank/Los Angeles (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 41,725 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $77.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).