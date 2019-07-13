Ems Capital LP Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Has Raised by $7.74 Million; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) Cut by $355,656 as Market Valuation Declined

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 122,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 729,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.33M, up from 606,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 529,289 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 4,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 629,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.41M, down from 633,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 1.74M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Live Nation’s music plans irks Chicago indy music venues – Chicago Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter unveils expanded content slate at NewFronts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 68,135 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H Co stated it has 9,035 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 0.04% or 608,606 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs stated it has 230,430 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Penn Mgmt Commerce stated it has 0.26% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability invested in 29,772 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westfield Mgmt Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cleararc Capital holds 3,551 shares. 6,255 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 374,269 shares. Clal Ltd stated it has 1.31% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Baskin Fincl Svcs accumulated 320,867 shares or 3.78% of the stock.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 21,203 shares to 35,562 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 42,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Parkside Retail Bank And has 686 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 117,703 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.54% or 40,034 shares. Paragon Capital Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,744 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has 0.18% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 617,409 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) holds 10,745 shares. Perkins Coie holds 0.44% or 11,116 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,923 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De reported 17,687 shares. 26,961 are held by Hallmark Management. Morgan Stanley reported 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 5.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.15 per share. VLO’s profit will be $847.00M for 10.44 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 497.06% EPS growth.