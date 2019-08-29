Ems Capital LP Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $600,936; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position Maintained by Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 162,416 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $230.72. About 385,556 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $86.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.23% or 11,997 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 8,418 shares. Eastern Bank reported 8,538 shares. 17,856 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Qs Lc owns 31,432 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.3% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 67,458 shares. Charter Tru Co has 9,924 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 68,245 shares. Raymond James Svcs stated it has 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,300 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And reported 26,477 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp holds 0.68% or 57,958 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 5,876 shares. Broad Run Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.33M shares.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 60,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 35,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).