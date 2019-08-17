Ems Capital LP Lifted Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding by $7.74 Million; Regentatlantic Capital Has Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $4.19 Million

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 78,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 127,875 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 206,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 29,069 shares to 339,140 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

