Ems Capital LP Lifted Adecoagro S A (AGRO) Stake; Retrophin (RTRX) Valuation Rose While Emory University Has Boosted Stake by $389,114

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 361,816 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 233,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.01M, up from 10.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 114,112 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adecoagro Continues To Invest In Growth Amid Brutal Commodity Pressures – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Agriculture Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adecoagro S.A. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2018. More interesting news about Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ICL Publishes Its 2018 Online Corporate Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) was sold by ASELAGE STEVE. $42,558 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares were sold by ROTE WILLIAM E.. Clague Laura sold $43,587 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 234,892 are owned by Pnc Financial Serv Grp. 205,000 are held by Opaleye Mngmt. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.06% or 61,036 shares. 18,106 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Numerixs Tech Inc reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invests Com has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Barclays Plc owns 19,776 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 266,100 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Lc holds 500,000 shares. 4,637 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 11,529 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 98,467 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 535,438 shares. Moreover, Carroll has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 1,000 shares.