Ems Capital LP Increases Position in Alexanders (ALX); Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Scholtz & Company Has Boosted Its Position by $472,175 as Market Value Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 1.12M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Alexanders Inc (ALX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.23% . The hedge fund held 93,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 91,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexanders Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $377.57. About 31,489 shares traded or 55.25% up from the average. Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has risen 2.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 26/03/2018 – MI House GOP: House approves Rep. Alexander’s bill to safeguard bicyclists on Michigan roads; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.75; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Includes $4.65/Share Accrued Expense for NYC Real Property Transfer Taxes; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alexander’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALX); 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Rev $57.9M; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj EPS $3.77; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Negative FFO 30 Cents/Share; 14/03/2018 Axios: Exclusive: Alexander’s ACA market stabilization proposal

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares to 19,378 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was bought by Hollis Michael L..

