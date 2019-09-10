Ems Capital LP Increased Adecoagro S A (AGRO) Position by $1.40 Million as Valuation Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Verity & Verity Has Lowered Its Position by $1.73 Million

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 233,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.01 million, up from 10.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 230,950 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 36,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 113,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 150,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 19.10 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,838 shares to 106,400 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18 billion for 10.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.