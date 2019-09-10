Ems Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $395,008 as Stock Value Rose; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 4.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 1.60M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 30.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares to 31,183 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 41,725 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $77.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX).

