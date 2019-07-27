Ems Capital LP Has Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Position by $600,936; Valuation Rose; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Declined, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Upped by $112.83 Million Its Holding

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.83M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 13.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Management holds 0.04% or 2,940 shares. First Natl Trust holds 4,357 shares. 1,046 were reported by Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation. Acadian Asset holds 0.01% or 6,348 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 2,740 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sabal Tru stated it has 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 1.82M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation has 0.29% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 407,468 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com invested 0.64% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc holds 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,310 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 2,373 shares. Prudential Fin invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Assetmark Inc owns 3,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associate holds 1.42% or 46,142 shares in its portfolio.

