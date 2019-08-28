Ems Capital LP Has Cut Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $600,936; As Antero Res (AR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered by $429,784 Its Position

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $231.2. About 155,307 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.935. About 1.64M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 32,222 shares. 11,500 are held by Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America holds 1,272 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc accumulated 75,550 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc reported 58,307 shares stake. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1,070 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 33,814 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. California-based Boltwood Capital Mngmt has invested 0.52% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Livingston Group Asset Commerce (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 3,162 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 125,596 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 58,204 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cookson Peirce, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 189,760 shares. James Investment Research reported 645 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 22,610 shares.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $71.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 41,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Key Gru Hldg (Cayman) has invested 7.14% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 1.04M shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 57,000 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 16,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 6,200 shares. Sei Invests Company reported 7,457 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 544,231 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Llc has 1.83% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 3.07M shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% or 68,478 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 148,252 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 772,935 shares stake.