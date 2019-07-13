Ems Capital LP Has Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $600,936 as Share Value Rose; Delta Capital Management Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $1.64 Million

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M worth of stock or 51,203 shares. $1.19 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares to 850,690 shares, valued at $71.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why This REIT Could Be the Best Cannabis Stock You’ve Never Heard Of – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 66,200 shares. Archford Cap Strategies stated it has 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & has invested 1.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Copeland Mgmt Ltd has 0.34% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,220 shares. Kcm Investment Lc stated it has 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amica Mutual Insur holds 17,544 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 22 shares. Sadoff Investment Ltd Llc reported 1,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability accumulated 2,273 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 83,294 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,413 shares. Kames Capital Plc has invested 2.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.64% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 63,991 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.80 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.