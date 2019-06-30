Ems Capital LP Has Cut Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $600,936 as Market Valuation Rose; Northstar Investment Advisors Lowered Holding in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by $969,035 as Valuation Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,386 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, down from 63,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 295,024 shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 2.97 million shares traded or 72.69% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 11,424 shares. Riverpark Advisors Lc has invested 1.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tiemann Inv Lc invested in 0.28% or 1,876 shares. 7.11 million are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 10,068 shares. Prns Group Inc Holdg Ag accumulated 144,060 shares. Moreover, Psagot Invest House Limited has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 663 shares. D E Shaw And owns 20,872 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.62% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 74,140 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 61 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited owns 427,933 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 54,247 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 90,479 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: WSR Investor Notice: June 17th Deadline in Lawsuit against Whitestone REIT announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Sears Bankruptcy Killed This REITâ€™s Earnings, But Not Its Long-Term Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $10.99 million activity. Lara Gustavo had sold 3,050 shares worth $526,760 on Friday, February 1. 2,000 shares valued at $314,220 were sold by THOMPSON SAMME L on Wednesday, January 2. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of stock or 7,243 shares.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 41,725 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $77.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 41,342 shares to 69,852 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA).