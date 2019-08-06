Ems Capital LP Has Cut Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $395,008; Stock Price Rose; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Share Price Rose While Emory University Has Trimmed Its Stake

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 1.78 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 1.30 million shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares to 850,690 shares, valued at $71.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. 350 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

