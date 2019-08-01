Ems Capital LP Has Cut Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Apple Com (AAPL) Holding Increased by Patten & Patten Inc

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 100,245 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 314,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.76M, up from 311,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $214.82. About 3.41 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank Sioux Falls holds 2.77% or 4,283 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 157,994 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 12,486 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 525,661 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company holds 63,099 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company owns 7.65 million shares. Strategic Fincl Service has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp accumulated 55,639 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parus Finance (Uk) stated it has 123,075 shares or 7.45% of all its holdings. Hillhouse Mgmt Limited accumulated 127,759 shares. Moreover, Maverick Ltd has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,610 shares. First Savings Bank Trust accumulated 1.68% or 14,368 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company owns 49,797 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emu (EZU) by 14,000 shares to 42,775 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Us Financial Sect (IYF) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,421 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & holds 69,942 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. 796,312 were accumulated by Amp Cap Investors. Cidel Asset Mngmt has 2,236 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.05% or 127,888 shares. Edgemoor Inv has invested 2.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 555 shares. Cutler Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 51,307 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Capital Intl Limited Ca holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 103,300 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 1,001 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Com reported 29,710 shares stake. Skylands Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 407,475 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 151,395 shares. Sands Management Ltd Llc has 80,681 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares to 850,690 shares, valued at $71.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. The insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.