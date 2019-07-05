Ems Capital LP Has Boosted Position in Adecoagro S A (AGRO); As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position by $202.10 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 8.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.08M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.63M, down from 21.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 2.73M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM); 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 233,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.01 million, up from 10.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 17,267 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 100,978 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.32 million shares. Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 15.69M shares for 28.09% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 144,507 shares. 1,537 are owned by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Quantitative Invest Llc has invested 0.26% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gmt Cap owns 2.34 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc reported 1.22 million shares. Fil Limited has 5 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ameritas Prtn holds 9,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd has 667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cleararc Inc accumulated 12,389 shares. Bronson Point Llc reported 375,000 shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.25M for 29.19 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK had bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32M on Wednesday, May 8.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61M shares to 77.58M shares, valued at $674.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 26,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn).

