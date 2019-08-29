Ems Capital LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) as Share Value Rose; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 42,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.47. About 7.53M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 122,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 729,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.33M, up from 606,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.76. About 662,624 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.53% or 179,004 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Lc stated it has 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 124,259 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tcw Gru owns 1.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.72M shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Co has 27,815 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Mngmt reported 14,949 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,703 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mngmt Ab stated it has 2,747 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 0.94% or 98,278 shares. Moreover, Premier Asset Mgmt Lc has 2.81% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 116,605 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs Lp owns 0.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,200 shares. Plancorp Ltd holds 6,567 shares. Paragon Management Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ar Asset Management Inc holds 3.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 81,134 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 31,136 shares to 76,023 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,576 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).