Ems Capital LP Has Boosted Holding in Alexanders (ALX) by $757,264; Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Its Walmart (WMT) Stake as Valuation Rose

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 20,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 123,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, down from 144,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – IBT: Video Game Rumors: Walmart Website Lists ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ Ahead Of E3; 17/05/2018 – Walmart says U.S. online sales grew 33 percent; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 billion; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Alexanders Inc (ALX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.23% . The hedge fund held 93,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, up from 91,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexanders Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $377.57. About 32,098 shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has risen 2.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Alexander’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALX); 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Negative FFO 30 Cents/Share; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Includes $4.65/Share Accrued Expense for NYC Real Property Transfer Taxes; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Rev $57.9M; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Loss/Shr $1.90; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj FFO/Share $5.36; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.75; 14/03/2018 Axios: Exclusive: Alexander’s ACA market stabilization proposal; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center

