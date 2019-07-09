Ems Capital LP Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $5.27 Million; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Menlo Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.85 Million as Shares Rose

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 62,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 850,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.64M, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 3.14 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 3.89M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 416,118 shares. 33,537 are held by Security Natl Bank Of So Dak. Community Bank & Trust Na invested 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Finemark National Bank Tru accumulated 134,339 shares. 65,957 were reported by Private Advisor Limited Liability Company. Miracle Mile Ltd holds 0.12% or 17,792 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 43,449 are held by South State Corporation. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited reported 13,301 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 431,846 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 281,329 shares. Pictet Comml Bank & Ltd has 13,084 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Cornerstone owns 35,000 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 4,154 are held by Argi Invest Svcs Lc. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc has 59,366 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After Hours: Top Apple Exec to Depart, Most Big Banks Raising Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Outlook Continues To Be Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney extends sequel streak with ‘Toy Story 4’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.