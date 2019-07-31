Empyrean Capital Partners LP Stake In Pg&E (PCG) Was Upped; Pepsico (PEP) Position Boosted by M Holdings Securities Inc

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 1.86 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 144.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 29,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,661 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 20,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $128.18. About 3.33M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 883,732 shares to 334,268 shares, valued at $24.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E ordered to respond to critical WSJ article – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Creditors Proposing to Own 85%-95% of Company’s Shares – Bloomberg, Citing Court Filing – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.04% or 53,042 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company owns 535,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 75,770 shares. D E Shaw reported 7.60 million shares stake. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 9,852 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 300 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 45,400 shares. 683 Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2.59M shares or 4.18% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 3.66M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0% or 450,545 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 200,024 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Country Retail Bank has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advsrs L P, New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.21 million shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated holds 0.7% or 5.67M shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 1.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 21,883 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.2% or 40,650 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marathon Capital reported 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Allen Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,628 shares. 60,943 were reported by Bernzott. Schafer Cullen Capital Inc has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 17,610 shares. 160,677 are held by Johnson Invest Counsel. Schmidt P J Mngmt Inc holds 58,883 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Willis Counsel owns 1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 164,000 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.85% or 19,695 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Gru holds 0.66% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 25,385 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 18,996 shares to 27,541 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,783 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGE).