Empyrean Capital Partners LP Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Trimmed by $23.06 Million; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Cut Its Stake

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 91,359 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 1.49M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (NYSE:RXN) by 129,300 shares to 147,100 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 23.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei stated it has 34,386 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 35,999 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 16,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 0.19% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Meyer Handelman holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 500,419 shares. 5,749 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co. Gsa Llp accumulated 8,840 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 27,616 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ariel Invs Limited has invested 1.1% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 9,220 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 351,881 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 8,621 shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.