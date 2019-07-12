Empyrean Capital Partners LP Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Has Cut by $23.06 Million as Market Value Declined; American Airls Group (AAL) Shares Declined While Hourglass Capital Increased by $454,181 Its Stake

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 14,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 317,894 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 303,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 145,656 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 13,850 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 443,150 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $126.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 37,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About AAR Corp.’s (NYSE:AIR) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does SemGroup Corporation’s (NYSE:SEMG) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,768 shares stake. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Services has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 20,630 shares. Raging Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 192,000 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 17,461 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.77% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 53,900 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Federated Inc Pa reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rampart Mgmt Communications Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Regent Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,694 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 67,010 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 300 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 183,727 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 46,444 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares to 268,337 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,097 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air fares drop in the U.S. during June – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: UAL, AAL, TAP – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines (AAL) Reiterated Outperform at Imperial After Positive Preannouncement – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.